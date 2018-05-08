Holdingford Man Hurt From Being Knocked Out By Steer

ALBANY -- A Holdingford man was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital after being knocked down by a steer.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Central Livestock Facility at 34412 County Road 10 in Albany Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says 65-year-old Joseph Boeckers was found unconscious after a steer had hit a gate in the chute area knocking him backwards causing him to hit his head.