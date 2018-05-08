Holdingford Man Hurt From Being Knocked Out By Steer
ALBANY -- A Holdingford man was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital after being knocked down by a steer.
The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Central Livestock Facility at 34412 County Road 10 in Albany Township.
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says 65-year-old Joseph Boeckers was found unconscious after a steer had hit a gate in the chute area knocking him backwards causing him to hit his head.
Boeckers did gan consciousness before being airlifted to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.