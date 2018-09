ROYALTON -- A Holdingford man was taken to the hospital after running a stop sign, and hitting a tree in Bellevue Township, near Royalton.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, 46-year-old Eugene Loehrer was heading west on 83rd Street. Loehrer's car went through the stop sign at the intersection with Hilton Road, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

Loehrer was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.