Holdingford Man Arrested After Confrontation With Deputy

ST. CLOUD -- A Holdingford man faces a felony drug charge and a dangerous weapons charge after an incident on New Year's Eve Day.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old James Loehrer with methamphetamine possession and having brass knuckles.

According to the criminal complaint, Loehrer's roommate called the sheriff's office around 12:45 p.m. to report Loehrer was inside the residence stabbing walls with a knife.

A sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene, made contact with Loehrer, and noticed a knife clipped to his pants pocket. The deputy removed the knife and asked Loehrer if he had any other weapons. That's when Loehrer allegedly pulled a hidden knife from his belt buckle and raised it as if he was going to stab the deputy.

The deputy took Loehrer to the ground and handcuffed him.

Records show the deputy searched Loehrer and found the brass knuckles and nearly four grams of meth on him.