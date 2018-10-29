Holdingford District Brings 2 Ballot Questions Back to Voters

HOLDINGFORD -- Voters in the Holdingford school district will be deciding on two ballot questions next week.

The first question is a bond referendum for $11.14 million. Superintendent Chris Swenson says the money would be used for improvements to four key areas.

One is a roof, we have two parts of our school that need a roof replacement, some safety and security improvements, six-classroom addition in the elementary, and some other traffic flow and pedestrian safety issues. So that's question one this time for a little over $11 million.

Last November Holdingford residents defeated a larger bond referendum of $19.7 million by a 61 percent to 39 percent margin.

The second question is a technology operating levy of $200 per pupil for the next 10 years. Last year voters rejected that same question by a 47 percent to 53 percent margin.

Swenson says the two questions are independent of each other.

If both questions pass, property taxes on a $150,000 home in the Holdingford school district would increase by $193 a year.