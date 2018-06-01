Holdingford Detour to Begin Monday
HOLDINGFORD -- Another Stearns County road construction project is scheduled to get underway in Holdingford Monday.
County Highway 17 will undergo repairs between County Highway 9 and the east city limits.
Access to local businesses and homes will be maintained, but all other traffic will be required to detour around the work zone. The detour route will be via Highway 9 over to Highway 52 and to Highway 3.
The detour is expected to be in place until the end of July.