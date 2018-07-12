Holdingford Daze Kicks Off This Weekend

HOLDINGFORD -- Music, games, fireworks and more are waiting for you in Holdingford this weekend.

The city is celebrating their annual Holdingford Daze festivities Friday and Saturday.

Some of the highlights include the annual car show, bingo, ATV/lawnmower tractor pull, inflatables and more.

The Grande Parade will start at 7:00 p.m. Saturday (with a new route this year), with a street dance featuring Switch beginning at 9:00 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

This year's theme is the Old West.

