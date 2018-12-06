HO HO HO! Santa’s Coming to Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- Jolly old Saint Nick is busy over the next few weeks as he makes several stops around the St. Cloud Metro and central Minnesota to say hi to all the boys and girls before Christmas.
If you know of any of Santa's big stops that we may have missed, let us know!
Santa in Holdingford
Santa will be in Holdingford on Friday from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Santa and the Holdingford Lioness Club will have treats, milk and cookies for kids at the Holdingford American Legion. Refreshments and a live nativity will be at Holdingford City Hall.
Santa Day In Albany
Santa's going to be making a stop at the Albany Elementary School on Friday. He'll be there from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Santa's helpers will also be there, for things like face painting, horse-drawn sleigh rides, cookie decorating and even some vendors for Christmas shopping!
Santa in Avon
Avon Elementary is holding "Magic of Christmas" on Friday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Clause will both be there for kids to meet and talk to. They'll also have the community band performing from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Concessions and kids crafts will also be available.
Santa Day in Cold Spring
On Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon Santa will be in downtown Cold Spring. But that's not all you can do, there will be horse-drawn sleigh rides, cookie decoration and fun kids games all through town.
Santa Stopping by Waite Park
On Saturday, one of Santa's stops will be at the Waite Park American Legion Post 428 (17 S 2nd Ave, Waite Park, MN 56387). From noon - 3:00 p.m. he'll be there for kids and families. Cookie decorating, coloring and a stocking to take home will be a part of the festivities.
Santa Parading in Downtown St. Cloud
Santa will also make an appearance Saturday night at the Winter Nights and Lights Parade. The parade starts at 5:00 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud