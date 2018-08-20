Historic Pillsbury Mansion Scheduled For Demolition

This beautiful home, built by the Pillsbury Family in 1918 will soon be gone. The demolition permit has been issued. which is filed with the city of Orono shows the current owners as James and Mary Jundt, a

WHY IS THE CITY NOT SAVING THIS HISTORIC LANDMARK?

Actually, even though the home was built by the Pillsbury family, who made their money from operating the worlds' busiest flour mills near the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, the home is not designated as "historic;" so the city is not about to spend the money on saving the historic home that was built in the year 1919. The city of Orono shows the current owners as James and Mary Jundt. The home was listed for sale in 2007 after updates and renovations, but so far no buyers have come forward. The owners have 180 days from August 6th, the date the demolition permit was issued, to complete the demolition.

Information by Star Tribune