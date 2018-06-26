Historic DB Searles Building Is For Sale

ST. CLOUD -- The DB Searles building on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud is on the market. Kate Hanson with Granite City Real Estate says the property was listed late last week for $650,000.

The bar and restaurant has just under 12,000 square feet of space on three levels.

DB Searles closed on March 29th, and at that time owner Andy Barth had said they accepted an intent to purchase agreement with Inventure Properties, but that agreement didn't happen.

The Barth family bought DB Searles in May of 2012.