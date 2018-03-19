Hilde Backes, 96, Avon

July 7, 1921 - March 19, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Hilde Backes, age 96 of Avon, will be 11:00AM, Saturday, March 24 at the St Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Hilde died peacefully at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House on Monday, 19March 19, 2018. There will be a visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM Friday at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Church in Avon. Arrangements are being made by the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Hilde was born July 7, 1921 in Farming, MN to Herman and Helena (Rolfes) Janssen. She attended country school in Farming. Hilde was united in marriage to Albin Backes on October 6, 1941 at St Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. The couple made their home in Farming where they farmed. Hilde also worked as a cook for the Farming School District. In 1983, after retiring, the couple moved to Avon. Hilde was a member of Christian Mothers and St Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon.

Hilde is survived by her children, Lola (Steve) Blattner of Avon, Rick (Marlys) of Avon, Joe (Laura) of Spicer, Tim (Donna) of St. Cloud, Tom (Mary) of St Joseph, Sandy (Jack) Mergen of Avon, Randy (Janet) of Avon, and Ron (Cindy) of Avon. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.