Highway 75 Project Tops Stearns County Construction Season

ST. CLOUD -- As spring arrives, Stearns County is busy preparing for the upcoming road construction season.

One of the St. Cloud area's busiest traffic corridors will be under construction this summer. Stearns County Highway 75 will be resurfaced between I-94 west of St. Joseph and Waite Park.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says there will significant traffic impacts. Once the work gets started, the 5.7-mile stretch will be single-lane traffic in each direction.

County Highway 75 is a four-lane divided highway which handles approximately 20,000 vehicles per day. Because it's on the National Highway System, it qualifies for Federal Highway Administration funding. Teich says the project will cost upwards of $10-million with about $4-million coming from federal funding.