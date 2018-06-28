Highway 75 Project Between Waite Park and St. Joseph Delayed

WAITE PARK -- A major road construction project we told you about this spring has been delayed due to red tape. The Stearns County Highway 75 project between Waite Park and St. Joseph was to be completely rebuilt this summer, but delays in getting federal approval mean the work can't get started until late summer.

As a result, County Engineer Jodi Teich says they will only be able to do some prep work this season and will have the long-term lane closures and reconstruction done next summer.

County Highway 75 is a four-lane divided highway which handles approximately 20,000 vehicles per day. Because it's on the National Highway System, it qualifies for Federal Highway Administration funding.