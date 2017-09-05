Highway 25 Road Closure Planned in Morrison County

BUCKMAN -- A major road construction project on Highway 25 from Foley to Genola will cause a major detour around a section of the highway in Morrison County starting next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an informational meeting Thursday for farmers, residents and others to learn about the closure and detour. It will be held at the Sunrise Cooperative on Creamery Road in Buckman from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Highway 25 will close to traffic starting Monday and continuing until September 25th. A detour will be in place between Buckman and Genola. The detour is via Morrison County Road 34 to County Road 53 to County Road 26.

The entire Highway 25 project between Foley and Genola will be completed in October.