Highway 24 Project Open House Tuesday in Annandale

ANNANDALE -- Residents in the Annandale area and others who drive Highway 24 through town are invited to an open house Tuesday to learn more about a proposed improvement project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is proposing the project for the year 2020. It would resurface Highway 24 from Oak Avenue North and Poplar Avenue North and completely reconstruct the highway between Highway 55 and Park Street. The project would also add enhanced pedestrian crossings and include city utility replacement.

The open house will be at Annandale City Hall from 6:00-7:30 p.m.