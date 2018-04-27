Highway 24 Project Between Clearwater/Clear Lake Begins Monday

CLEARWATER -- A 4-mile road construction project along a busy corridor for summer travel gets started Monday.

The Highway 24 construction project will begin with narrowed lanes and some lane shifts in Clearwater and Clear Lake. Shoulders will be closed as crews work to improve sidewalks, curb-and-gutter and off-road work.

Starting in mid-June, traffic will be reduced to a single lane overnight while crews resurface the roadway.