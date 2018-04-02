Highway 24 Construction Open House Wednesday

CLEARWATER -- Last summer the Highway 24 bridge in Clearwater was replaced. This year, drivers will encounter construction which will have more significant traffic impacts.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be improving Highway 24 between Clear Lake and Clearwater starting this spring.

There is an informational open house scheduled for Wednesday at the Lions Park Pavilion in Clearwater from 4:00-7:00 p.m. There will be no formal presentation, but you'll be able to see the project layout, learn traffic impacts and hear what the project entails.