Highway 23 Picked for Additional Corridors of Commerce Funding

ST. CLOUD -- A Highway 23 road construction project through central Minnesota will be getting up to $105-million through the recently signed bonding bill.

The funding will help complete two gaps in the four-lane highway between Willmar and St. Cloud. Those sections are from New London to Paynesville and from Paynesville to Richmond.

The funding is being distributed through the Corridors of Commerce program. Corridors of Commerce was established in 2013 and is designed to improve the state's highway system that specifically supports Minnesota's economy.