Highway 23 Crash Sends Milaca Man to the Hospital

FOLEY -- A Milaca man was taken to the hospital after a crash near Foley Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 53-year-old David Stellmach was heading west on Highway 23 when the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Linda Martinez of Sauk Rapids was heading east on Benton County Road 4.

The patrol says Martinez failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by Stellmach's car.

Stellmach suffered non-life threatening injuries. Martinez was not hurt.