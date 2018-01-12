UPDATE: Sauk Rapids Woman Seriously Hurt in Crash

RICE -- A Sauk Rapids woman was seriously hurt in a two-car crash Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Little Rock Road in Watab Township.

A car driven by 25-year-old Jared Becker of St. Cloud was heading north on Highway 10 when it struck another car pulling out from Little Rock Road trying to cross the highway.

The other car was driven by 46-year-old Julie Kaba of Sauk Rapids.

Kaba's passenger, 46-year-old Teresa Lindemann of Sauk Rapids was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kaba, Becker and his passenger, 24-year-old Jordynn Beckerman were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.