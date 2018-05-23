High School Student Charged In Attack On School Staffer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A high school student has been charged in an attack that left a Minneapolis school staff member critically injured.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Corey David Burfield on Wednesday with two counts of assault.

According to the charges, Burfield knocked a paraprofessional at Harrison Education Center to the ground and punched him several times — to the point where he was unresponsive. Mohammed Dukuly suffered head injuries and was in critical condition.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Burfield grabbing at Dukuly's belt, where he kept keys to the building. Dukuly attempted to push Burfield, and Burfield attacked him.

Burfield will make his first court appearance Thursday. Online records don't list an attorney to comment on his behalf.