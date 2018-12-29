High School Scores 12-28-18

Boy’s Basketball

Granite City Classic

Totino-Grace 61, Big Lake 55

Minneapolis Roosevelt 63, Becker 62

North St. Paul 62, Osseo 51

Minneapolis North 67, Milwaukee-Washington 60

Minnetonka 72, Lakeville South 58

Sartell-St. Stephen 68, Brooklyn Center 59

St. Michael-Albertville 70, Delano 66

St. Cloud Apollo 77, Minneapolis Henry 74

Marantha 56, Mound-Westonka 49

Apple Valley 83, St. Louis Park 76

Blake 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69

Champlin Park 66, Rogers 48

Princeton 95, Rocori 49

Park Center 71, St. Paul Central 66

Maple Grove 71, Forest Lake 39

Orono 59, St. Cloud Tech 51

Cathedral Tournament

Cathedral 76, Litchfield 58

 

Girl’s Basketball

Tech Tournament

Totino-Grace 79, St. Cloud Tech 34

Duluth East 57, Rocori 50

Sauk Rapids-Rice 64, Braham 60

Pine City 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 52

Monticello Invite

St. Cloud Apollo 85, Chisago Lakes 55

Cathedral Tournament

Litchfield 51, Cathedral 44

 

Boy’s Hockey

Granite City Showcase

Monticello 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 4

St. Francis 4, River Lakes 3

Cathedral 5, Mankato East 1

Waconia Invite

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Proctor 1

