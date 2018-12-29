High School Scores 12-28-18
Boy’s Basketball
Granite City Classic
Totino-Grace 61, Big Lake 55
Minneapolis Roosevelt 63, Becker 62
North St. Paul 62, Osseo 51
Minneapolis North 67, Milwaukee-Washington 60
Minnetonka 72, Lakeville South 58
Sartell-St. Stephen 68, Brooklyn Center 59
St. Michael-Albertville 70, Delano 66
St. Cloud Apollo 77, Minneapolis Henry 74
Marantha 56, Mound-Westonka 49
Apple Valley 83, St. Louis Park 76
Blake 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69
Champlin Park 66, Rogers 48
Princeton 95, Rocori 49
Park Center 71, St. Paul Central 66
Maple Grove 71, Forest Lake 39
Orono 59, St. Cloud Tech 51
Cathedral Tournament
Cathedral 76, Litchfield 58
Girl’s Basketball
Tech Tournament
Totino-Grace 79, St. Cloud Tech 34
Duluth East 57, Rocori 50
Sauk Rapids-Rice 64, Braham 60
Pine City 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 52
Monticello Invite
St. Cloud Apollo 85, Chisago Lakes 55
Cathedral Tournament
Litchfield 51, Cathedral 44
Boy’s Hockey
Granite City Showcase
Monticello 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 4
St. Francis 4, River Lakes 3
Cathedral 5, Mankato East 1
Waconia Invite
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Proctor 1