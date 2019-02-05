High School Scoreboard February 4

The St. Cloud Icebreakers defeated Osseo-Park Center 3-2 Monday night. Gabbie Rud had a goal and 2 assists for St. Cloud who improves to 11-14.

Girls Hockey:

Willmar 1, River Lakes 0 (River Lakes is 10-14-1)

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Willmar 2

(Michael Webster had a goal and 2 assists and both Ryan Zulkosky and Jack Hennemann added a goal and an assist. Sartell is 15-6)

River Lakes 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(Griffin Duinick scored 2 goals for River Lakes and Cam Lemke added a goal and an assist).

Boys Basketball:

Albany 72, Zimmerman 58