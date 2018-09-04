High Five Tour 2018 Stops by St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

High Five Tour F-150 Raptor

ST. CLOUD -- A nationwide, eight-month road trip to honor and support our nation's wounded warriors stopped in St. Cloud Tuesday.

The "High Five Tour" is done by the Wounded Warriors Family Support organization.

The tour travels over 25,000 miles and 45 states and features a brand new decked-out, mobility equipped Ford F-150 Raptor, that's eventually given to a wounded veteran. Colonel John Folsom is the founder and President of Wounded Warriors Family Support.

He says the specially designed Raptor is perfect for a severely wounded or paraplegic veteran.

"It's been equipped so a combat veteran who's lost his legs can drive this vehicle without any other outside assistance."

Locally, Stearns Bank donated $108,000 to help build the pickup. They donated all loan packaging and documentation fees collected from people during the week leading up to Veterans Day last November.

Steve Domine is President of Stearns Bank Minnesota. He says their employees helped them donate to the project as well. Saying they all recognize the people whose sacrifice allows them to do what they do.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do. But we also recognize that we couldn't do any of this if our armed forces weren't doing what they do. So we did what we could, and our employees all chipped in on top of that. And it was just being part of a very good organization and a super cause."

Folsom says the donations they receive from all angles help them fulfill their mission of helping the families of Wounded Warriors.

"How do we make someone who's been severely wounded in combat, no legs or a paraplegic from a spinal injury. It's all about how do we help him be a better father, a better member of his community."

The pickup is designed with several things to assist a wounded veteran. From a special lift to help them into and out of the truck, to all hand controls and a special topper that lifts and stores their wheelchair.

The Wounded Warriors Family Support organization has several programs for wounded vets and their families. They include caregiver respite programs, family retreats, and a veteran training program.

They started their 2018 High Five Tour in April. They'll have it wrapped up on Veterans Day in November. This was their ninth annual tour. Wounded Warriors Family Support is not affiliated with the Wounded Warrior Project.