High Court Will Soon Rule in Dayton’s Fight With Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota's Supreme Court may finally resolve the legal battle between Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican Legislature.

The political bickering goes back to late May when Dayton vetoed the Legislature's $130 million operating budget while signing the rest of a new state budget. Dayton wanted Republican lawmakers to rework tax breaks and other measures, but GOP leaders sued.

The state's highest court has been weighing the case for months after a lower court struck down Dayton's line-item veto. The court said Wednesday it would issue its opinion on Thursday morning.