High Court Will Soon Rule in Dayton’s Fight With Legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota's Supreme Court may finally resolve the legal battle between Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican Legislature.
The political bickering goes back to late May when Dayton vetoed the Legislature's $130 million operating budget while signing the rest of a new state budget. Dayton wanted Republican lawmakers to rework tax breaks and other measures, but GOP leaders sued.
The state's highest court has been weighing the case for months after a lower court struck down Dayton's line-item veto. The court said Wednesday it would issue its opinion on Thursday morning.
Depending on the ruling, the court's opinion may put to rest concerns that the Legislature will soon run out of money.