Hettie L. Carlson, 79, St. Cloud

August 4, 1939 - January 24, 2019

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 28, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Hettie L. Carlson, 79 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday at Foley Nursing Center. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids on Monday. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell at a later date.

Hettie was born on August 4, 1939 in St. Cloud to Linton and Eleanor (Shank) Edgerly. She lived in the St. Cloud area for most of her life and was a Librarian at the St. Cloud Public Library. Hettie enjoyed playing and listening to music. She was caring, quiet and content. Above all, she was a devoted mother and loved her son.

Survivors include her son, Steve Carlson of Eagan; and sisters and brother, Mary Jo Dougherty of St. Cloud, Linton (Carol) Edgerly of Sartell and Nancy May of Sartell. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother in law, Thomas May.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carefree Living in St. Cloud for the excellent care that was provided to Hettie over the course of her stay. She truly experienced a home away from home.