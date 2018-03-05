Henry Wilberts, 89, Long Prairie

July 11, 1928 - March 3, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, March 24, 2018 at United Methodist Church, Clotho, MN for Henry Wilberts, age 89, who passed away March 3rd at Galeon Senior Living in Osakis.

Visitation will be at 10 am prior to the service and lunch will follow. He will be interred at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cogswell, North Dakota.

Arrangements by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Henry was born in Oakes, North Dakota to Henry and Lena (Meyers) Wilberts. He lived in Oakes until marrying Mildred Klinkhammer in 1951. They had three sons, Mark, Craig, and Christian.

Henry’s love to create and build took him through many different careers. He was a welder, pipefitter, home builder, and business entrepreneur. He also loved animals and seemed to always have a dual career of farming along with whatever else he was doing. His love for horses culminated in the raising, training, and racing of harness racing horses, something for which he was very proud.