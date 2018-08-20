July 16, 1924 - August 20, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Henry John “Hank” Schmidt, 94, of St. Cloud and formerly of Mesa, Arizona will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Hank passed away peacefully on Monday, August 20, 2018 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Inurnment will be in St. Henry’s Catholic Church Columbarium, Monticello.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Hank was born on July 16, 1924 in Morris, Minnesota to the late Henry and Mary (Van Kempen) Schmidt. He graduated from Morris High School and proudly served in US Army. He married Shirley Mae Rosenquist in 1949 and Shirley passed in 1974. Hank married Lucille (Schmidt) Schwartz in 1985. Hank was employed in sales throughout his life. He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish and the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428. Hank was a past member of St. Henry’s Parish and the VFW #8731 in Monticello.

Hank and Lucille enjoyed spending winters in Mesa and ballroom dancing. He was an avid billard player who also enjoyed traveling, music festivals and people.

He is survived by his wife Lucille; children, Sandra Kay Njoes of South Minneapolis, Pamela Rae (Denny) Hogan of Buena Vista, Colorado, Daniel Lee (Denise) of Cadillac, Michigan, Jeffrey Lynn (Val) of Sarasota, Florida, Julie Ann (Rob) Wiens of Orono; four stepchildren; six grandchildren; many step-grandchildren, four great grandchildren; many step great grandchildren; and siblings, Rose Anderson, Jerry Schmidt and Marge (Doug) Garberick.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley; son, James; stepdaughter, Christine Trudeau; brothers, Eugene, Charlie, Fritz, Al; and sisters, Kate Sundquist, Helen Lyons.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Sterling Park.