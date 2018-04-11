Henry “Hank” J. Wrobel, 84, Holdingford

September 11, 1933 - April 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Henry “Hank” J. Wrobel, age 84, of Holdingford, will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Church of All Saints - St. Mary, Holdingford. Interment will be in the Church of All Saints - St. Hedwig parish cemetery immediately following the service. Hank died Sunday at his home in Holdingford. There will be a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Hank was born on September 11, 1933 to Frank and Mary (Waletzko) Wrobel in Holdingford. He attended school in Holdingford, receiving his GED in 1958. Hank served in the US Army from1957-1963. He was united in marriage to Marilynn Woolard in 1956. To this union were born four children. They later divorced. He worked as a mechanical engineer which included spending time working for NASA, where he developed parts used on the space shuttle. Later he returned to Holdingford and worked at the bus garage. Hank had a generous spirit, he valued and supported having “something to do”.

Hank enjoyed spending time with family and would regularly travel to Nebraska to help with harvest, where he learned to run the auger wagon and grain truck. Hank was a kind, sweet man who would give the shirt off of his back. He enjoyed playing cards, making wine, fishing, ice fishing, hunting, and gardening. Hank was a member of the Church of all Saints -St. Hedwig, and the Holdingford American Legion.

Hank is survived by his daughters, Robin (Gordy) Lange of Grand Island,NE, Mary Schaf (Steven Schaf) of York, NE, and Kathleen (Roland) Beisel of Wilcox, NE, six grandchildren, Chris Lange of Wilcox, NE, Julie (Ben) Wemhoff of Columbus, NE, Sarah (Mike) Guzman of Omaha, NE, Brittany (Greg) DeWeese of Holyoke, CO, Amber (Cole) Mangers of Atwood, KS, and Kirsten (Jesse) Brown of Holdrege, NE; 10 great grandchildren, Lexi, Michael, Evelyn, Elizabeth, Macy, Daniel, Liam, Cinch, Collette, and Layne. He is also survived by brothers, Donald of Zimmerman, MN, Paul of New Hope, MN, and sisters, Dora Kollodge of Holdingford, Rosie Kollodge of Minneapolis, and special friends Muriel (Louie) Stock, Sam Scepaniak, and his dear friend of 40 years, Arlene Dobis.

Hank is preceded in death by his parents; his son Daniel in 1963, grandson Ryan; brothers Raul, Ardo, Frank, and Bob; sisters, Jeanette Winkler, and Mary Heurung.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.