Henry A. Cash, 90, St. Cloud

February 2, 1927 - October 27, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for Henry A. Cash, age 90, of St. Cloud, who died on Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik and Rev. Roger Botz OSB will concelebrate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Friends may call on Wednesday between 4:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday after 9:30 AM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Henry was born February 2nd, 1927 in Harding, MN to Alexander and Elizabeth (Ligman) Cash. He served in the US Army Air Corps. He graduated from Onamia High School and from the St. Cloud Business College. Henry married his loving wife of 67 years Harriet Laing June 24th, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, MN. He was employed for the Great Northern and later Burlington Northern Railroads for 41 years, retiring as a locomotive engineer. He lived in St. Cloud all of his married life. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish, Eagles Aerie #622, American Legion Post #76, Knights of Columbus Council and NARVRE. Henry was a former member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where he served for over sixty years on the Bouja Committee. He was active in Scouting and PAA athletics. His passions in life were his hunting, fishing, grandchildren’s activities, playing cards and games and celebrating the holidays with his family. He was a friend to all and his bear hugs will be missed.

Survivors include his wife Harriet, children, Tom Cash (Jane) Blaine, Gary Cash (Laura Westberg) Ironton, Mary Beth Wenner (Fred) St. Cloud, Steve Cash (Deb) St. Cloud, Janine Gerads (Amby) St. Cloud, Renee Wenck St. Cloud, Brian Cash (Karen) St. Cloud, grandchildren, Tom Cash Jr. (Melisa), Matt Cash (Tina), Tyler Cash (Megan), Emily Cash, Angela Holmvig (Bruce), Jennifer Palm (Trent), Adam Cash (Amanda), David Cash (Katie), Kelly Wenner (Melissa), Becky Wenner (Adam), Emily Wenner (Ryan), Kevin Wenner (Shannon), Meghan Meyer (Nic), Bryce Cash (Sondra), Chelsey Favretto (Mike), Alexandra Gerads (Jeremy), Aaron Wenck (Lauren), Nicholas Wenck (Gabriella), Brandon Cash, Austin Cash, Caroline, Dustin, and Kate Sharp, 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchild Scottie Wenner, brothers and sisters, Raymond Cash (Wilma), Gertrude Whitson (Walt), Angeline Swafford (Bernard), Fred Cash (Olga) and Irene Uzee (Verden), brothers-in-law, Dick Roman, Bernie Laing and Dick Klis.

The family would like to especially thank the medical staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and all the other care providers and staff that Henry has met over the years.