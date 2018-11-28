Hennepin County Jail Escapee’s Freedom Short-Lived

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Freedom for a serial burglar was short-lived after he broke out of the Hennepin County Jail in downtown Minneapolis.

Sheriff's officials say 57-year-old Michael Simon escaped in his orange jail clothes about 7 a.m. Wednesday and was spotted on surveillance video running down the street.

Authorities say the U.S. Marshal Service and local law enforcement officers arrested Simon in Little Canada about 10 a.m. He was booked into the jail in September on charges of financial transaction card fraud and a state corrections hold for burglary.