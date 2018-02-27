Hennepin County Deputy Vies for Sheriff’s Seat

BUFFALO -- Another candidate has stepped forward in the race for Wright County Sheriff.

Stacy Braun in running for Joe Hagerty's Sheriff's seat. Hagerty announced he won't be seeking reelection.

Braun is currently a deputy for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. He's been with Hennepin County since 1993. Throughout the years he's served in seven different divisions including the Adult Detention Division, Training Divison, Narcotics Unit, Service Division, Patrol Division, Canine Unit and the Employee Development Unit.

Braun says going into a law enforcement career was his childhood dream.

"I have had an interest in law enforcement since I was in the Boy Scouts Explorer Program as a child. While in college I was a Reserve Police Officer. It was there I received even more law enforcement training from officers, some of who are still in the profession."

Braun has lived in Wright County for more than 40 years. He says he's looking forward to serving the community at a higher level.

"I believe the Wright County Sheriff's Office deserves trusted leadership and transparency that will ensure a safe community for its citizens, business owners and visitors. I believe that with my experience and perspective, I can help."

Outside of his deputy position, Braun is involved in the United States Police Canine Association, Special Olympics, National Rifle Association, MN Police and Peace Officers Association and local youth athletics.

Also competing for the Wright County Sheriff's seat is Sean Deringer .