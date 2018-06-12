Hemker Zoo Hosting ‘Brew at the Zoo’ Event
FREEPORT -- You can drink a beer or have some wine with some real animals this Friday.
Hemker Park and Zoo is hosting its 4th annual Brew at the Zoo event. Joan Hemker is the owner of Hemker Park and Zoo. She says you'll be able to sample beer and wine from local breweries and wineries. You'll also be able to learn about an animal that's now an endangered species.
"It's an invitation to learn about our giraffes, it's all about giraffe conservation. We have two male giraffes at our zoo right now, we are very proud to have them, they just got put on the endangered species list. So we want to educate people about giraffes, about their habitat and you can feed the giraffe that night also."
Along with getting to know the giraffes, the event will feature live music and food will be available as well.
Hemker says your ticket covers almost everything for the evening.
"It is $30, with that admission you get to enjoy the bands, have free alcohol and the food is extra."
Brew at the Zoo will be from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Hemker Park and Zoo in Freeport. All proceeds will go toward supporting giraffe conservation at the zoo. For ticket information follow the link below.