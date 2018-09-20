Helen Marie Haag Gaspar, 98, Eden Valley

June 2, 1920 - September 20, 2018



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Helen Marie Haag Gaspar, age 98, of Eden Valley who passed away at Hilltop care Center in Watkins on Thursday. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to services on Tuesday also at the church. Eden Valley American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary will pray at 7:30 p.m. with Parish Prayers immediately following on Monday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Helen Haag of Eden Valley has started on a new journey as of September 20, 2018. She was 35,904 days old. (98 years). Helen was born in West St Paul on June 2, 1920 to John and Anna Weirick, she was the 8th of 10 children. She married Bernard “Bunny” Haag on September 3, 1940, and was married to him until his death on December 10, 1979. They lived their entire life in the Eden Valley Area. She Married Elmo Gaspar on December 27, 1996 until his death on August 27, 1999.

Helen was the head cook at the Eden Valley-Watkins School for 17 years. Her hotdish is world famous. Always putting the kids first, she felt that no child should go hungry. If they didn’t have lunch money, she would make them a sandwich so they would have something to eat.

Helen had many passions in the community. She was instrumental in starting the Eden Valley Food Shelf, and was given the WCCO Good Neighbor award for her work with this. She had received the Bishop Medal of Service Award by the Diocese of New Ulm in acknowledgment of her appointed role of Trustee at Saint Peter Catholic Church. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Legion Auxiliary.

She was highly regarded and loved by her community and became known as “the Mad Hugger”. She gave hugs to anyone and everyone, and nobody could really escape them.

Many knew this strong woman so full of love as Helen. Only a few of us had the privilege of knowing her simply as Mom. For that we are very proud.

Helen is survived by her children: Bernard “Gene” & Dorothy Haag, Judy & James Printy, Robert & Judy Haag, Thomas & Linda Haag and Joseph & Mary Haag. And by her 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her step-children: Robert Gaspar, William Gaspar, Cheryl Peterson, Merry Barry, Michele Millard, and Stacey Thielen. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bunny in 1979; second husband, Elmo on August 27, 1999; brothers and sisters, Mary, Lawrence, Mildred, Lou, Frank, Agnes, Clarence, George and Dorothy.