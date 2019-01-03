Helen M. Wiseman, 97, Sartell

October 14, 1921 – January 1, 2019

Helen May Wiseman, age 97, Sartell, MN, formerly of Pasco, WA, died Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Country Manor Senior Center, Sartell, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Country Manor Chapel, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in the City View Cemetery in Pasco, WA. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Helen was born October 14, 1921 in Grandview, WA to Olval E. and Gladys (Sonner) Hill. She married Russell A. Wiseman Sr. on November 26, 1943 at the University Christian Church in Seattle, WA. Helen graduated from Zillah High School. She received a B.Ed, BA from Central Washington State College and an M.Ed from Washington State University. Helen worked in education for twenty-eight years as an elementary teacher, curriculum coordinator, and as an elementary school principal. Helen was a very active member of her church and community in several organizations.

Survivors include a son, Russell A. (Susan) Wiseman Jr. of Yakima, WA; daughters, Ann W. Galbraith of Clancy, MT; Barbara J. (Robert J.) Ringstrom of St. Joseph, MN; sister, M. Jean Adams of Sacramento, CA; four granddaughters, Amanda (Ryan) Anderson, Erika (Josh) Jordan, Krista (Michael) Schmitz and Britt Ringstrom; four great grandchildren, Jaxon and Lillian Jordan and Ivan and Asher Anderson, and great grandchild #5 due in April.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell on March 15, 2010; brothers, Donald, Carl and Jack Hill; sister, Betty Lou Hill; and granddaughter, Jamelyn Galbraith.

Memorials are preferred to Pasco First Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or donor’s choice.