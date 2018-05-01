Helen B. Nuss, 96, Sauk Rapids

September 23, 1921 - April 28, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, in St. Cloud for Helen B. Nuss, age 96, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away April 28 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Paul Hennings will preside. Burial will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Helen was born September 23, 1921 on a farm near Stockham, Nebraska to Alfred and Frieda (Engelhardt) Griess. She married Edmund Nuss on January 25, 1942 in Sutton, NE. They farmed on Ed’s family farm until 1948. Then, they purchased their own farm on the Blue River north of Sutton. In 1958, they purchased and operated a fishing resort near Alexandria, MN. They retired in 2001 when Helen was 80 years old. They moved to Waite Park, MN in September of 2002 to be near family.

Helen was a homemaker and held various jobs over the years, including retail sales, baker, food services and cleaning homes for several families. Her interests included sewing, fishing and her favorite: playing the piano and harmonica. She especially enjoyed playing the piano by ear for the senior citizens at the Whitney Senior Center on Wednesdays.

Helen is survived by her children Ron (Shirley) Nuss of Mesa, AZ, Delores (Dick) Hicks of St. Cloud, MN, Arlis Jackson of Lewellen, NE, Joanne (Dennis) Dietrich of Appleton City, MO and Peggy Schulz of Redondo Beach, CA, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.