Helen A. Abel, 94, Waite Park

February 23, 1924 - October 17, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 22, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Chapel in St. Cloud for Helen A. Abel, age 94 of Waite Park who passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Waite Park.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:00 a.m. on Monday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Chapel. The St. Joseph Christian Women will pray a rosary at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Helen Ann (Kubanda) Abel was born on February 23, 1924 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Philip and Catherine (Kolesar) Kubanda. She married Clifton G. Abel on March 15, 1945 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and later moved to many cities and towns in Minnesota. In her early married years, she enjoyed working on the “farm” in Pelican Rapids, MN and in her middle years was often babysitting for families in Bagley and Eagan, MN. Helen was a very special “Grandma” to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Helen loved church, children, travel, playing bingo, and being surrounded by her family. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and Christian Women. Helen and Clifton were married for 60 years until his death in 2005. Helen will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law and friend.

Survivors include her children: Pauline Porter (Dennis) of Lawton, OK, Rosemary Martin (Bill) of Mora, Robert (Mary) of Fergus Falls and Richard (Kari) of Bagley, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother: William of Johnstown, PA; sisters-in-law: Louise Kubanda of San Diego, CA, and Nellie Holm of Ulen, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Clifton; parents, brothers: John, Phillip, Michael, Andrew and sister: Pauline.