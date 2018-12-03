Heidi M. Bachler, 75, Becker

April 12, 1943 - December 2, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Heidi M. Bachler, age 75, who passed away Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud. Pastor Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate and burial will be at the Becker Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Monday, December 17, 2018 at the church.

Heidi was born April 12, 1943 in St. Paul to Raymond & Molly (Wiesner) Ryan. She married Wayne Bachler on Feb. 13, 1965 in St. Paul. Heidi was a homemaker and also worked in merchandising for Personal Optics. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Choir and Communion Guild. Heidi was also a member of the Juvenile Diabetes Association. She enjoyed sewing, reading, watching movies, visiting the North Shore with family, and camping. Heidi loved her dogs and her Liberty. She was caring, very loving, outgoing, loyal, and feisty. Heidi loved her children and grandchildren, and was the original Mama Bear! She was proud to be Irish and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Becker; children, Steve (Kris) Bachler of Monticello, Molly (Paul) Loven of Clear Lake and Judy Bachler of Becker; grandchildren, Nikki, Amanda, Jared (Katie), Taylor (Kelsey), Graham, Kay, Karl and Erik; and six great grandchildren. Heidi was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margie Crosby and Patty Ryan; and brother, Joe Ryan.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or the Juvenile Diabetes Association.