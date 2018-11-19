Hector Man Hurt In Hunting Accident, Expected to be Okay

WILLMAR (AP)-- A 22-year-old man was injured in a weekend hunting accident in central Minnesota, but he's expected to be OK.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says Mitchel Macik , of Hector, was taken to a Willmar hospital by private vehicle Saturday after being shot in the leg with a small-caliber rifle bullet. He was with a group of hunters at the time.

Authorities say his injury is not life-threatening. They're continuing to investigate what happened.