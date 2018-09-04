Heavy Rain Likely for Parts of Minnesota

UNDATED -- Scattered showers this morning will become more numerous this afternoon and evening, especially from south-central to east-central Minnesota, and into west central Wisconsin.

The rest of southwest, west central and central Minnesota will have periods of showers and thunderstorms, but the rainfall will not be as heavy.

The heaviest rainfall will begin to taper off late tonight, with lingering showers early in south-central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin.

Wednesday will be sunny and less humid with highs typical for early September.