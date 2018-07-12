Heavy Rain Causes Street Flooding in Mora, Area Towns

MORA -- A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. for counties to the north of us including Kanabec and Mille Lacs.

The National Weather Service says local law enforcement is reporting flooding in the town of Mora with several roads closed in the city due to high water, with some vehicle stranded.

This is a result of four to seven inches of rain that fell between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Roads were also reported washed out near Cook and in Pine River. The torrential rain also caused the Mississippi River gauge to rise in Aitkin where staff at an assisted living center reported flooding.

Photo courtesy of the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office