Heavy Rain Can’t Stop United Way Midnight Run

SARTELL - Though Blackberry Ridge Golf Course was soaking wet from hours of rain, hundreds of people still ran to raise money for United Way and children experiencing homelessness.

United Way of Central Minnesota President Jon Ruis says organizers were worried about the weather earlier in the day.

"We were worried about the rain earlier in the day. Luckily it stopped and we can go out and raise money for children experiencing homelessness."

Ruis says it is important to say children experiencing homelessness and not say homeless children.

"It is not a label on who the kids is, it's a label on what they are experiencing, right now. Just because you are a kid who doesn't have a home right now does not mean you have to be labeled that way."

The 5k run is just one of many events United Way is hosting to help raise money and celebrate it's 50th year.

Ruis says raising money for the kids is just one of five areas United Way is focusing on.

"We focus on the five biggest issues people have told us in Central Minnesota. That includes access to food, kids facing homelessness, financial stability, early childhood literacy and quality out of school time."

Though the run is called the Midnight Run, the event actually started at 8:00 p.m. and went until 10:00 p.m. To light up the golf course organizers used glow sticks and flash lights.