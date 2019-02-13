Heart Health Event at Good Earth Co-op [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's "Voices for Veterans" program I talked with Amber Willert (Women Veterans Program Manager), Kirsten Kahler (Registered Dietitian) and Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer) from the St. Cloud V.A. Amber and Kirsten discussed a heart health event being held today starting at 5 p.m. at the Good Earth Co-op.

The event will feature information on diet, risk factors and prevention. You can also learn about the 2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Program here . Listen to the conversation below.

Voices For Veterans airs monthly typically the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.