Heart Health Event at Good Earth Co-op [PODCAST]
Today on WJON's "Voices for Veterans" program I talked with Amber Willert (Women Veterans Program Manager), Kirsten Kahler (Registered Dietitian) and Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer) from the St. Cloud V.A. Amber and Kirsten discussed a heart health event being held today starting at 5 p.m. at the Good Earth Co-op.
The event will feature information on diet, risk factors and prevention. You can also learn about the 2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Program here. Listen to the conversation below.
Voices For Veterans airs monthly typically the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.