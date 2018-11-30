Healthy Christmas Trees in 3 Easy Steps

The holiday tradition for your family...tromping through the woods...choosing your favorite holiday tree. Keeping your tree healthy through the holidays starts with the day you cut it down. Here are some tips to making sure your traditional tree lasts the whole holiday season.

1 -WRAP YOUR TREE FOR THE RIDE TO YOUR HOUSE

Think about it. Wouldnt' you get frostbite if you had to ride on top of the car on your way home from buying a Christmas tree? Sure you would. Think about your tree. It's not used to being hauled down the highway. Bring a tarp...or something to keep the wind off of your tree for the ride home.

2 -RECUT THE STEM

If your tree was precut, you definitely want to cut at least a 1/4 inch off the bottom of the tree so the tree can get water. If it's been cut for any length of time, it will seal and won't be able to accept water. Don't forget this step. It will keep your tree nice and green through the holidays.

3 -WATER YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE IMMEDIATELY

Christmas trees require alot of water. Make sure you fill it immediately, once your tree is up. You'll need to check it at least twice a day and fill the water tray with plain water. They do drink a lot of water, so once a week will not cut it. Every day twice a day is standard.

