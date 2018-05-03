Health Officials Tighten Fish Guidance for 2 Minnesota Lakes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Department of Health is advising people not to eat any fish from Lake Elmo or any smallmouth bass from Lake Harriet under its updated fish consumption guidelines.

The two lakes are among six Twin Cities area lakes and a stretch of the Mississippi River where health officials previously advised limiting consumption of certain species to one meal per month due to contamination from a chemical known as PFOS.

PFOS levels in fish for all those waters except Lake Elmo have declined over the last decade.