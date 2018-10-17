Hazel C. Scheve, 87, Long Prairie

February 15, 1931 - October 17, 2018

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday October 22, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Hazel Scheve age 87 who died Wednesday at Centracare Health System Nursing Home in Long Prairie. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and also 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in Long Prairie.

Hazel was born February 15, 1931 in Long Prairie to George & Marjorie (Lind) Peterson Jr. She married Eugene H. Scheve on December 24, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. She lived her entire life in the Long Prairie area. She and Eugene farmed west of Long Prairie for many years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, baking and watching the Minnesota Vikings. Hazel was very active in the church and was active in the lady’s guild and quilters group. The church was a major part of her life. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Terri) of Long Prairie; sister and brothers, Mert Starry-Nelson, Marvin, Gerald and Elwin Peterson, 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2011, daughter Karen, sisters Shirley Carsten, and Betty Hengelmuhle.