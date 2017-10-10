Hastings Man Hurt After Crash Involving Semi in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- One person is hurt after a crash involving a semi Tuesday afternoon in Sherburne County.

The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. on Highway 169 at Main Street in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Kia Optima, driven by 45-year-old Christopher Palm of Hastings, was heading south on Highway 169, stopping for a red light when he was hit from behind by a Mack truck.

Palm was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.