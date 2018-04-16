Harvey Vernon Lee, 93, Sartell

December 16, 1924 - April 15, 2018



Harvey Vernon Lee, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday at his home in Sartell. Inurnment will be in the Hope Cemetery in Hope, ND at a later date. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home of Cold Spring.

Harvey was born in Staples, MN to Richard and Nellie (Dailey) Lee. He was raised on a farm in Pillsbury, ND and entered into the Marine Corps at the age of 18; serving in the pacific during WWII. Harvey participated in action against the enemy in Bougainville, Guam and Iwo Jima. After his honorable discharge, he married Betty (Ekerberg) in 1945 in Fargo, ND and they were blessed with three daughters. Harvey served as the vice president and branch manager at Reinhard Brothers, where he worked for 29 years. Upon his retirement, he moved to Detroit Lakes, MN, became a paramedic and also owned and operated a jewelry store and hardware store.

Harvey was a very active and outgoing man who greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was the District Commander of the American Legion, a member of the VFW, Eagles Club, Order of the Elks and Marine Corp. League.

Survivors include his children, Vickie (Ron) Harwood, Debra (Allan) Vergin, Rhonda Lee; grandchild, Jamie Johnson; and siblings, Robert Lee, Gloria Arend and Glen Lee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and siblings, Patty Lee, Richard Lee, Betty Barnard and Pete Lee.