Harvey J. Kliber, 61, Little Falls

October 25, 1956 - October 11, 2018

Harvey J. Kliber, 61 year old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, October 11, 2018 at his home in Little Falls. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Father Ben Kociemba will officiate and burial will be held in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sobieski. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday, October, 19, 2018 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Harvey was born on October 25, 1956 to Clarence and Veronica (Pierzina) Kliber in Little Falls. In 8th grade, he met Diana Ginter. The couple stayed together all through High School. After graduating with the Class of 1976, Harvey married his 8th grade sweetheart, Diana, on May 27th, 1978 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. He waited all winter to marry that Ginter. In his younger years, he worked painting the towers at Camp Ripley as well as working on a mink farm. He worked at Crestliner as a pontoon and boat assembler for 33 years before his retirement. Harvey was a hard worker and took pride in the work he had done. He had a great appreciation for the simple things in life; taking care of the yard and garden, sitting around a camp fire, finding birds and bugs with his grandchildren. Harvey cherished his time bass fishing with his family and friends, especially Uncle Joey who would take Harvey out fishing for 8-10 hours at a time. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his brother, Gary and nephew, Kraig often referring to their time spent together as “the best weekends of the year”. If he wasn’t hunting or fishing, Harvey was watching baseball with his buddy Kevin. Harvey loved baseball, especially the Sobieski Ski’s, it could be said that he was their number one fan! Harvey attended and cheered on the Sobieski Ski’s at all of their games this season including all of the games from the 2018 state tournament; Harvey was grateful that he was able to make it to all of the games despite his health. He also liked going to the casino and playing cards and dice with his family and friends. Although Harvey enjoyed many things in life, he treasured his time with his family. He adored his wife and daughter and loved his grandchildren to “the moon and back”.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 40 years, Diana of Little falls; adoring daughter, Tammy (Joe) Mathiowetz of St. Cloud; beloved grandchildren, Ben and Nora; siblings, Gary (Jane) Kliber of Osakis, Mary Kliber of Buffalo, Darlene (Roger) Streich of Andover, Tom (Nona) Kliber of Swanville, Kenny (Corey) Kliber of Randall, Gordy (Peggy) Kliber of Andover, Julie (Chico) Pekula of Sobieski, Floyd Kliber of Sobieski; brothers and sisters in law, Dave (Sue) Kliber of Little Falls, Dick (Debbie) Hutchins of Arkansas, Gordy (Karen) Ginter of Richmond; godsons, Matthew Ginter, Kurt Kliber; and fairy godchild, Kerry Balaski; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Veronica “Nixie” Kliber; brothers, Charles, Leonard; mother and father in law, Louie and Dorothy Ginter; and niece, Janelle Pekula.

The last 21 years of Harvey’s life would not have been possible without the selflessness of the Dennis Frandrup Family who gave Harvey the gift of Life, a kidney transplant. After the loss of their precious son, the Frandrup family chose to help others through the gift of organ donation. Harvey often said that “the very first thing I am going to do when I enter Heaven is to meet Dennis and thank him for the gift of life along with his father, Don”. The Frandrup’s gave Harvey an opportunity to enjoy the simple things, to live in the moment and to love deeply. He was able to raise his daughter, see her graduate, celebrate her marriage and welcome two beautiful grandchildren into the world. We are forever grateful for your family and for the gift you have given to us and so many others. We love you.