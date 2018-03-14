Harvey “Buzz” Wheeler, 85, Outing and formerly of Sartell

October 31, 1932 - March 14, 2018

A celebration of life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Harvey “Buzz” Wheeler who passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on Wednesday. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Harvey George Wheeler was born in Sartell to William and Isabel (Wipper) Wheeler on October 31, 1932. His dad taught him valuable carpentry, electrical, and machinery skills which he utilized his entire life. Buzz was always willing to lend a hand and pass those skills on. Buzz used the old motto “jack of all trades and master of none.” He earned the lifelong nickname “Buzz” as a small child because his toy cars made the sounds “buzz, buzz, buzz” instead of “vroom, vroom, vroom”. Buzz had an enduring love of cars and motorcycles. He was one of the very first students at the Tech High School (Class of 1951) to drive both a car and a Harley to school. Buzz continued to ride motorcycles until the end of his life. He was proud to be one of the oldest licensed motorcycle riders in Cass County. As a young man he enjoyed stock car racing at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Buzz met the love of his life while motorcycle riding down St. Germain Street. After dating for two years Buzz and Norma Lee Borresch were married on August 27, 1955. They lived on the Mississippi River, north of Sartell, for 40 years until Norma’s death on May 17, 1995. In 1976 they bought an old house in Outing, MN which they spent many hours renovating. “The shack” became the family retreat and vacation destination for the next several decades where they enjoyed fishing, deer and bear hunting. Buzz moved to Outing permanently in 1999. He enjoyed fishing, cutting wood, aggravating the red squirrels, riding his all-terrain vehicles, and “putzing” around in his garden and garage. Buzz worked at St. Regis-Champion International paper mill for 43 years until retiring in 1994.

Survivors include his daughters, Wendy of Sauk Rapids and Jackie Jones of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Norma and brother Howard.