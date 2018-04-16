Harry L. Schuelke, 90, Paynesville

Septemer 24, 1927 - April 12, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Harry L. Schuelke, 90, of Paynesville will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Harry passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will be in St. Louis Parish Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Harry was born on September 24, 1927 in Bellingham, Minnesota to Theodore and Frieda (Zuther) Schuelke. He graduated from Bellingham High School and St. Cloud State University with a BS and MS degrees in Business and Industrial Education. He moved to Paynesville in Sept. 1948 as the Business and Office Instructor at Paynesville High School, where he remained for 35 years. He married Winnie Nehring of Paynesville on June 7, 1951 and in 1953 their daughter Kathleen was born. Harry also served as part-time Vocational and Adult Education Director from 1971-1975 and organized the Paynesville Area Vocational Center with Belgrade, Brooten and Paynesville which later became the Bonanza Valley Cooperative Center. He was Yearbook Advisor for 21 years and Charter Advisor for both DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) and MOEA (MN Office of Education Assn.), President of the Paynesville Education Assn. and President of the Central MN Business Educators. He was also a member of MN Vocational Assn., MN Education Assn., National Education Assn. and the Retired Educators Assn. of MN. He and his wife, Winnie, were also selected as the Grand Marshals of the 1983 Paynesville Town and Country Days.

Harry was a charter member of the Paynesville Knights of Columbus when it organized in 1954 and served as editor of the monthly newsletters for 25 years. He also served as an usher at St. Louis Catholic Church for 56 years, 40 of which he was head usher (1959-1999), and funeral usher thereafter until 2009. He was a member of the Paynesville Lions Club for 46 years, serving as President, Secretary and Treasurer at various times. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 1996.

He served as City and School District Election Judge and Co-Chairman of the American Cancer Society Card Cancerama for 15 years. He also assisted when needed at the Community Service Center. Harry enjoyed writing tractor magazine articles and became an honorary member of the J.I. Case Heritage Foundation for articles submitted regarding the Case VC tractor.

Harry was an avid snowmobiler for 43 years and served as club Treasurer for several years and also became an honorary member of the Paynesville Chamber of Commerce after serving as Secretary and Treasurer. Other lifetime memberships include: the Knights of Columbus, Future Farmers of America, MN Office of Education Assn, MN Business Educators and St. Cloud State University Alumni Assn.

Harry and Winnie enjoyed going to old time dances every weekend and trips to NASCAR Races, six trips fishing at Red Indian Lodge in Canada, eight trips to Branson and Hawaii on their 25th wedding anniversary. After retirement going to Arizona, South Padre, Florida, Key West…but only for a month as snowmobiling and ice fishing beckoned him back to Minnesota. He also enjoyed spending time at the Koronis cabin fishing and boating and maintaining the property, plus other building projects; such as five additions to the house, tending the flower gardens and lawns and driving the Corvair convertible in parades.

He also enjoyed attending class reunions and visiting with former students when having coffee at local restaurants or wherever they met; and weekly visits with the homebound and those in nursing homes, and especially enjoyed old time dancing whenever possible.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie on March 7, 2013, three months short of their 63rd anniversary; daughter, Kathleen Herzberg in 2000; sister, Sophia Burns; and brother, Norman.

Harry is survived by his son-in-law, Neil (Patty) Herzberg of Paynesville; and five nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred to the CentraCare Health Foundation in Paynesville and St. Louis Catholic Church.

A heartfelt thank you to all who provided care over the last several months.